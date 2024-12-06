Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar slapgate accused teacher surrenders, gets bail

According to a video which surfaced on social media on August 23, 2023, Tyagi instructed her students to slap a Muslim boy and made a communal remark at Neha Public School at Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station in Muzaffarnagar district.The incident was denounced from all quarters, including political parties.The school was served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:47 IST
Muzaffarnagar slapgate accused teacher surrenders, gets bail
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher who asked other students to slap a Muslim boy in a school here surrendered at a POCSO court and was released on bail, an official said on Friday.

Tripta Tyagi was caught last year in a video asking children to slap a boy in a school where she taught.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Alka Bharti on Thursday granted her bail and ordered her to furnish two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

She posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

Kapil Ahlawat, Tyagi's lawyer, told PTI that Tyagi had surrendered in the Special POCSO court on Thursday and sought regular bail. On November 23, the Allahabad High Court rejected her plea for anticipatory bail and directed her to surrender within two weeks.

According to the prosecution, Tyagi has been booked under the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, insult, malicious acts, and intending to outrage religious feelings.

She was also booked under the Juvenile Justice Act last year. According to a video which surfaced on social media on August 23, 2023, Tyagi instructed her students to slap a Muslim boy and made a communal remark at Neha Public School at Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station in Muzaffarnagar district.

The incident was denounced from all quarters, including political parties.

The school was served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024