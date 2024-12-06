Punjab farmers begin Delhi march, stopped by barricades

A 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Haryana police asked farmers not to proceed further, and cited prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Ambala district administration has banned any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

A few farmers holding farmers' unions flags pushed the iron mesh, put up by the security personnel, down the bridge constructed over the Ghaggar river.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the border.

The deputy commissioner has directed that no procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes will be allowed till further orders.

Earlier, Ambala authorities ordered closure of all government and private schools in the district.

Carrying essential items, farmers have already said that they will move ahead in a peaceful manner.

