Two held with Rs 1 crore worth of drugs in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 30 kilograms of Alprazolam tablets valued at Rs one crore in the international market, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, they have dismantled a drug cartel supplying psychotropic substances in the capital The accused were identified as Laxman (32) and Pankaj (18), a police officer said.

Based on a tip off -- Laxman (32) and Pankaj (18) -- were nabbed on November 28, the police officer said. He said that the duo was transporting large boxes containing 27 kilograms of Alprazolam tablets, equivalent to 2 lakh pills. Further investigation revealed additional stockpiles of 2.4 kilograms of Alprazolam tablets from a godown in Loni in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

