Holistic approach needed to enforce environmental verdicts: Justice Prakash Shrivastava

National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Friday said a collaborative and holistic approach was essential for enforcing environmental verdicts.

Justice Shrivastava delivered his address at an event in Jakarta organised by the Supreme Court of Indonesia's Agency for Research and Judicial Training, according to an official statement.

The event organised from December 2 to 6, titled 'Asia Pacific Judicial Convening on Environmental and Climate Law Adjudication', was aimed at enhancing the capacity of judges and judicial institutions in the Asia-Pacific region to effectively adjudicate cases related to environmental and climate change laws.

During his address on 'Latest Developments in Judicial Remedies and Enforcement of Environmental Judgments', Justice Shrivastava emphasised the evolving role of the judiciary in ensuring effective enforcement of environmental laws, particularly within the Asia-Pacific context, the statement said.

The NGT chairperson underlined that ''a collaborative and holistic approach was essential for enforcing environmental verdicts,'' it added.

The release said Justice Shrivastava emphasised that the judiciary's role in environmental governance extended beyond mere adjudication and also included the pivotal issue of ensuring compliance with environmental laws and regulations.

''Successful enforcement of environmental judgments requires a collaborative approach involving not just the judiciary but also the executive, civil society, and environmental stakeholders,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Justice Shrivastava underscored that the National Green Tribunal was fulfilling its statutory mandate by delivering effective and expeditious justice in environmental matters across its original jurisdiction, appellate jurisdiction, and suo motu (on its own) powers to address environmental issues and ensure compliance, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)