Eastern Army Command to hold wreath laying, military tattoo to mark Vijay Diwas

The Eastern Army Command will hold a series of programmes on Vijay Diwas on December 16 to mark the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war against Pakistan, a senior officer said.

Major General General Staff (MGGS), Headquarters Eastern Command, Maj Gen Mohit Seth said that wreath laying will be held at Vijay Smarak on the day when Pakistan's Eastern Army surrendered at Dhaka in that year.

The victory in the war led to the birth of Bangladesh.

''War veterans who had taken part in the 1971 war will be attending events as they unfold,'' he said, addressing a press conference at the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here.

Asked whether Mukti Jodhas (liberation warriors) and serving officers of the Bangladesh Army will participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations here as has been the practice over the years, MGGS Seth said, ''We will let you know.'' Bangladesh has been in turmoil for the past several months and since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, Bangladesh's minority Hindus have been facing attacks. On Vijay Diwas on December 16, a military tattoo - performance of music and display of the armed forces - will also be held at the Military Training Centre in Kolkata to honour the indomitable spirit of the 1971 war heroes defeating the Pakistani armed forces that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Recalling the war, MGGS Seth said, ''In the Eastern theatre, along with the brave friends of the Mukti Joddhas and the civil population of East Pakistan, the speed and strength of the Indian offensive eventually led to the capitulation of the Pakistan armed forces in East Pakistan.

''This remarkable achievement demonstrated our strong national will and commitment to support our friends and our neighbours,'' he said.

He said that Dhaka fell to the Indian forces and the Mukti Joddhas in just 13 days.

''Our two nations share a common ancient history and culture and our defence forces have also shared a cordial relationship through these many years through a number of joint exercises, training and courses,'' the MGGS said.

