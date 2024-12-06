Jordan has closed border crossing with Syria, ministry says
06-12-2024
Jordan has closed its only passenger and commercial border crossing with Syria, the interior ministry said on Friday.
Armed groups have been firing at Syria's Nassib border crossing with Jordan, a Syrian army source told Reuters.
