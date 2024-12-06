UPDATE 1-Putin says Oreshnik missiles could be deployed in Belarus in late 2025

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:44 IST
(Updates with Putin comments) MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow could deploy its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles system in Belarus in the second half of 2025, Russian state media said. Putin was responding to a request by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a summit in Minsk. He said Belarus would determine the targets for Oreshniks deployed on its territory.

Russia fired the Oreshnik at a Ukrainian city last month in what Putin described as a first test of the weapon in combat conditions. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

