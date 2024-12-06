Left Menu

Education Minister Pradhan launches DTH channel dedicated to sign language

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched PM e-VIDYA Channel 31, a DTH channel dedicated to sign language.A historic chapter has been added to the welfare of Divyangs in the form of a new Act which enlarges the scope of the legal framework.

06-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched PM e-VIDYA Channel 31, a DTH channel dedicated to sign language.

''A historic chapter has been added to the welfare of Divyangs in the form of a new Act which enlarges the scope of the legal framework. The National Education Policy 2020 has stressed the education of children with special needs. Our education system is fast becoming more inclusive,'' Pradhan said.

Stressing the importance of sign language, Pradhan said that manifestations of the same can be seen in popular culture, including dance, drama and other cultural activities.

Mentioning acclaimed personalities who were differently-abled, from Soordas to Stephen Hawking, Pradhan said immense potential lies in our Divyang friends and launch of the DTH channel will help unlock that potential.

''It is an important step towards making our society more inclusive and progressive,'' Pradha said, as he called upon all the stakeholders to popularise Channel 31 by taking it to the masses.

''Indian sign language has the potential to create jobs and set new standards. It should set benchmark for the world,'' the minister said.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

