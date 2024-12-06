UP: Man gets 20-year jail term for abducting, raping minor girl
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:17 IST
A special POCSO court on Friday awarded 20-year jail sentence to a man convicted for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in 2022.
Government lawyer Vikrant Rathi said, ''Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted Ahsan for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years in jail, along with a penalty of Rs 20,000.'' ''The incident took place on August 27, 2022, at Chapar village. Ahsan, who was a neighbour of the victim, abducted the 14-year-old girl from her home and raped her,'' Rathi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
