Left Menu

Man gets 20 years RI for raping girl in Odisha’s Balasore

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:20 IST
Man gets 20 years RI for raping girl in Odisha’s Balasore
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday convicted a man for raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special Judge POCSO (Balasore) Rajan Kumar Sutar also imposed a penalty of Rs 3,000, with the warning that the convict would have to serve two more years if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution, Mantu Singh (36) of Balijhara village under Berhampur police station raped the 11-year-old girl, following which the victim's mother lodged a complaint on March 18, 2024.

''The complainant said the incident occurred when the accused found her daughter alone at the house of a relative. Based on the allegation, the accused was arrested,'' said Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

He said, ''The accused was tried under Section 376(AB) and 6 of the POCSO Act. The court, after examining 11 witnesses and 21 exhibits, pronounced the judgment today.'' The court further ordered Rs 4 lakh in compensation for the victim to be paid through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024