A pig helps dogs learn new tricks in Rio de Janeiro

An unconventional assistant, Pablo the pig, plays a key role in his owner's dog training business in Rio de Janeiro as he helps struggling pups take a chill pill. Pablo's owner, Uruguayan Jose Luis Garcia, made a career switch after the pandemic to become a dog trainer. In his pet pig, he's found an ally.

Sporting a sweater for the cold weather, Pablo walks the streets on a leash along with the dogs that Garcia trains. Treated as just another member of the pack, he plays in the dog park, sniffs his treats and serves as a calming presence. Garcia has found that bringing Pablo into the mix puts his furry friends on their best behavior, even if they deal with aggression issues.

And "why not adopt a different animal?" Garcia said of his decision to adopt a pig, citing the animal's intelligence.

