Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case

A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in a case related to alleged organised crimes.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on a plea filed by police seeking Balyan's custody to interrogate him in the case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the Delhi Police, sought 10 days' custody of Balyan, saying he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

Singh said the custody of the accused was necessary to unearth the entire conspiracy regarding his involvement in the syndicate and for identification of the properties in which the accused was alleged to have invested for the syndicate as confessed by the co-accused and as stated by other public witnesses whose statements have been recorded in the course of the investigation.

Further, it has been submitted that the mode of receiving the extorted money and the money trail is to be identified and the properties acquired on behalf of the gang on the pretext of threatening various public witnesses is to be verified, the judge noted.

''Thus, keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the material on record and the relevant law on the subject, accused Naresh Balyan is remanded to police custody till December 13, 2024. He is directed to be produced on the said date,'' the judge said.

It is further directed that his interrogation shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage and the footage shall be preserved, he added.

Balyan was produced before the court on the expiry of his one-day judicial custody in the case.

The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.

