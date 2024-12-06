Cyber fraudster held in Mangaluru, Rs. 4 lakh worth of assets seized

A cyber fraudster, who allegedly hacked into a Flipkart account and made purchases worth Rs 1,31,000 using stolen card details has been arrested, officials said on Friday. A case was registered based on a complaint by a 27-year-old man, who reported that his WhatsApp received a fraudulent VAHAN PARIVAHAN.apk file, they said.

Upon downloading the file, his Flipkart account was hacked, allowing the fraudster to use his debit and credit cards to purchase two mobile phones, one AirPod, and gift vouchers, police said.

Within 48 hours of registering the case, the Cyber Crime police, tracked the suspect to Delhi. The accused, identified as Gaurav Makwan (25), residing in South Delhi, was apprehended, they said. During the operation, police seized Rs 4 lakh worth of assets, including two Android phones, five iPhone 15s, two AirPods, and the mobile phone used in the fraudulent activities. The accused was produced before the court, which has remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)