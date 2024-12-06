Jurors in NYC subway chokehold case tell judge they can't reach unanimous verdict

The jurors in Daniel Penny's fatal subway chokehold trial told the judge Friday morning that they can't reach a unanimous verdict on the top charge of manslaughter.

The judge is considering whether to give them what's known as an Allen charge — an instruction urging them to make every possible effort to reach a verdict.

Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023.

Criminally negligent homicide carries punishments ranging from probation to up to four years in prison. The charge of manslaughter, a more severe offense, carried up to 15 years.

Criminally negligent homicide involves engaging in serious "blameworthy conduct" while not perceiving such a risk. Manslaughter, meanwhile, requires proving that a defendant recklessly caused another person's death.

The jurors must reach a decision on the manslaughter charge before the second count.

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran remarked that "it would be a crazy result to have a hung jury" just because they can't get to the second count.

Penny's lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

