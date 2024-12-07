Left Menu

Two held for minor Dalit boy's religious conversion by circumcising him in UP's Barabanki

Sinha said police have registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 along with the SC-ST Act and arrested Murshid and his father Ali on Thursday.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:42 IST
Two held for minor Dalit boy's religious conversion by circumcising him in UP's Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against three people for allegedly converting a 15-year-old Dalit boy by circumcising him in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Police arrested two accused and is on a lookout for the third, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Friday that the minor boy, a resident of Azamgarh, was brought by Murshid, who works as a scrap dealer, and his father Riyasat Ali about two years ago by luring him with a job and got him employed at a restaurant in Nabiganj. When the restaurant owner came to know that the boy was an orphan and Dalit, he allegedly got him circumcised and converted and named him Noor Mohammad a few months ago. A complaint regarding the matter was lodged by a local right wing Hindu leader at the Kotwali police station on Thursday. Sinha said police have registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 along with the SC-ST Act and arrested Murshid and his father Ali on Thursday. The restaurant owner is still absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024