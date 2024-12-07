Frustrations Ignite Over Bureaucratic Delays: Attempted Arson Incident at Registrar's Office

In a startling turn of events, a 54-year-old man attempted to set a sub-registrar on fire due to his dissatisfaction with alleged bureaucratic delays. The incident occurred on Saturday at the registrar's office, leaving staff and onlookers in shock.

The assailant poured petrol on both the official and office documents before striking a match. Despite his efforts, the fire did not catch, averting potential disaster. Authorities quickly detained the man, who claims the official had delayed necessary corrections in his documents.

Police have registered a case and are probing the situation further, seeking to understand the circumstances and validity of the accused's claims of bureaucratic inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)