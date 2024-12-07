Left Menu

Frustrations Ignite Over Bureaucratic Delays: Attempted Arson Incident at Registrar's Office

In a dramatic incident at a sub-registrar's office, a 54-year-old man tried to set an official on fire due to frustrations over bureaucratic delays. After pouring petrol on the official and office papers, he attempted to ignite them with a match. Fortunately, the fire did not spread, and the man was subsequently arrested. Authorities are investigating the allegations of delay in document corrections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, a 54-year-old man attempted to set a sub-registrar on fire due to his dissatisfaction with alleged bureaucratic delays. The incident occurred on Saturday at the registrar's office, leaving staff and onlookers in shock.

The assailant poured petrol on both the official and office documents before striking a match. Despite his efforts, the fire did not catch, averting potential disaster. Authorities quickly detained the man, who claims the official had delayed necessary corrections in his documents.

Police have registered a case and are probing the situation further, seeking to understand the circumstances and validity of the accused's claims of bureaucratic inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

