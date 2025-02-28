Left Menu

Midnight Gunfire Erupts in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Igniting Police Probe

A shooting incident occurred outside a residence in Northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, causing police to launch an investigation. Four empty cartridges were found, and two suspects fired shots before fleeing on a scooter. A case has been filed under the Arms Act, with efforts underway to apprehend the offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:25 IST
Midnight Gunfire Erupts in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Igniting Police Probe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden outbreak of gunfire disturbed the early morning calm in Northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, as law enforcement officials launched an inquiry into the alarming incident, police said. Authorities discovered four empty cartridges at the scene, intensifying efforts to identify the individuals responsible.

According to Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at approximately 1:14 AM alerting them to shots fired outside a residence. Upon arrival, officers recovered four empty cartridges near the home's entrance. The homeowner, Shahnawaj, 39, reported hearing gunshots around 1:05 AM and witnessed two unidentified men discharging weapons before escaping on a scooter. He confirmed receiving no prior threats.

In response, a case has been initiated under the Section of Arms Act at Bhajanpura police station. Forensic specialists and crime units have thoroughly examined the location, as several investigative teams have been tasked with collecting both technical and manual evidence to track down and apprehend the culprits. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025