Midnight Gunfire Erupts in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Igniting Police Probe

A sudden outbreak of gunfire disturbed the early morning calm in Northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, as law enforcement officials launched an inquiry into the alarming incident, police said. Authorities discovered four empty cartridges at the scene, intensifying efforts to identify the individuals responsible.

According to Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at approximately 1:14 AM alerting them to shots fired outside a residence. Upon arrival, officers recovered four empty cartridges near the home's entrance. The homeowner, Shahnawaj, 39, reported hearing gunshots around 1:05 AM and witnessed two unidentified men discharging weapons before escaping on a scooter. He confirmed receiving no prior threats.

In response, a case has been initiated under the Section of Arms Act at Bhajanpura police station. Forensic specialists and crime units have thoroughly examined the location, as several investigative teams have been tasked with collecting both technical and manual evidence to track down and apprehend the culprits. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)