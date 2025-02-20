Tragedy in Tangra: Police Probe Dual Catastrophe in Kolkata

A murder investigation has been launched in Kolkata following the tragic deaths of two women and a teenage girl in Tangra. Police filed charges against unidentified individuals, as they delve deeper into the unsettling case.

The sequence of events took a dramatic turn when three other family members were found injured after their vehicle collided with a Metro Rail pillar in what appeared to be an attempted escape. The crash happened near the Abhishikta crossing on EM Bypass, involving two brothers and a minor.

Authorities are focusing on financial troubles linked to the family’s tannery business as potential motives. Forensic teams are actively collecting evidence from the Tangra residence, particularly from areas with blood traces. Officials confirm that the health of the injured individuals is stable post-surgery at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)