Christian MPs Unite for Rights Discussion at CBCI Christmas Gathering

Christian MPs met at the CBCI Christmas gathering to discuss the implications of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and minority rights. They debated issues like the role of Christian MPs, threats to minorities, and the misuse of FCRA. The CBCI emphasized the informal nature of this meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and its effects on minority rights, Christian MPs recently gathered under the banner of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi. The meeting, attended by around 20 MPs, featured discussions on the constitutional rights of minorities and recent challenges faced by Christian institutions.

The CBCI clarified that the meeting was an informal Christmas gathering aimed at fostering unity and camaraderie among Christian MPs. However, the agenda circulated during the meeting addressed significant concerns, including increased threats to minorities and potential legislative changes affecting Christian communities.

MPs present at the gathering highlighted the need for constructive dialogue with the government and stressed the importance of Christian institutions in education. The deliberations also touched upon the opposition to certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, indicating a strong need for community solidarity and proactive advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

