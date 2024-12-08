Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire in Peril: Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon

Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon have resulted in six deaths and five injuries, disrupting a delicate two-week-old ceasefire. The attacks on Beit Lif and Deir Seryan raise concerns over escalating tensions with the Hezbollah faction. The fragile truce risks collapse amidst mutual accusations and threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 01:36 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have claimed six lives, including five in Beit Lif and one in a drone attack on Deir Seryan. The Lebanese health ministry reported the casualties on Saturday, marking a significant threat to the fragile two-week-old ceasefire in the region.

Despite the truce, tensions have remained high between Israel and the Lebanese faction Hezbollah, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire terms. This escalation comes as Israel issued a stern warning earlier this week, threatening to resume military action should the truce collapse.

Meanwhile, the United States acknowledged the volatility of the ceasefire but maintained that it was largely holding. The recent strikes, however, suggest a precarious situation as diplomatic efforts continue to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

