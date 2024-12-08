China's Diplomatic Evacuation Efforts in Syria
The Chinese government has facilitated the evacuation of its citizens from Syria as a safety precaution. It has urged Syria to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions. Despite current tensions, China's embassy in Syria remains open and operational, continuing its diplomatic duties.
The Chinese government has taken decisive action to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from Syria, following safety concerns. A foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the move on Sunday.
In a statement, Beijing urged Syrian authorities to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel within the country.
Despite the evacuation, China's embassy in Syria remains operational, maintaining its diplomatic presence amid ongoing challenges.
