Calls for Action: Release of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, urges India's central government to act for the release of eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. With multiple arrests over the past week, he insists on a permanent solution to safeguard traditional fishing rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:10 IST
Tamil Nadu fishermen have become the focal point of an international issue as Sri Lankan authorities have arrested eight more individuals from Rameswaram, as confirmed by PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss. He has demanded swift intervention from India's central government to secure their release and uphold justice.

Over the past week, a spate of arrests has occurred, totaling 40 fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. Ramadoss highlights this as a violation of sovereign rights, emphasizing a need for lasting resolutions that prevent further confrontations between the nations.

The pattern of arrests in 2024 underscores a growing concern, with 569 fishermen detained and many sentenced to prison terms. The lack of effective diplomatic responses has sparked protests and drawn criticism, underscoring an urgent call for action from both state and central administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

