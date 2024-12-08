Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Moves on Syria

Saudi Arabia is actively engaging with regional players to prevent chaos in Syria, maintaining communication with Turkey and other stakeholders. While committed to stability, the whereabouts of Bashar al-Assad remain unknown to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is taking active diplomatic steps to avoid chaos in Syria, as confirmed by a Saudi official on Sunday.

According to the official, Riyadh maintains open lines of communication with all regional players, including Turkey, to contribute to a stable outcome for Syria.

Despite these efforts, Saudi Arabia remains unaware of the location of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

