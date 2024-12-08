Revitalizing SAARC: A Call for Regional Unity

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has urged for the revitalization of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to advance regional prosperity and unity among member nations.

In a message commemorating the 40th Charter Day of SAARC, Oli extended greetings to member states, highlighting SAARC's pivotal role in enhancing mutual trust and cooperation. Nepal, currently chairing SAARC, remains committed to its principles of fostering a peaceful and integrated South Asia, as stated in a press release by the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Oli cited ongoing challenges, such as climate change and transnational crimes, underscoring the need to reinvigorate SAARC. The association, which has been ineffective since 2016, faced disruptions after India and other nations declined participation following a terrorist attack in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)