Tensions Escalate as Hospital in Gaza Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli shelling reportedly hit a hospital in northern Gaza, injuring several individuals and disrupting medical services, though Israel's military denies targeting the area. The prolonged conflict has resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Gaza, driven by ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas.
Reports from northern Gaza have emerged of Israeli shelling hitting a local hospital, leaving several wounded and vital medical services in disarray. Despite these claims, Israel's military has swiftly denied involvement, asserting no strikes occurred in the vicinity of the facility.
Hussam Abu Safiya, the Kamal Adwan Hospital's director, revealed that the medical center was struck multiple times late on Saturday night. The attack compromised electricity and oxygen supplies, critically affecting patients, including those in intensive care.
In response, Israel's military stated it maintains ongoing coordination with the hospital for humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, further violence has been reported, with airstrikes leading to additional casualties amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.
