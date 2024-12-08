Left Menu

UP: Guru Teg Bahadur worked to awaken Hindus against Aurangzeb's policies, says RSS leader

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:27 IST
UP: Guru Teg Bahadur worked to awaken Hindus against Aurangzeb's policies, says RSS leader
The RSS on Sunday paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur, with its leader saying he worked to awaken Hindus against the policies of Aurangzeb and urging people to learn more about the life of the ninth Sikh guru.

Kaushal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Awadh prant pracharak (province in-charge), also said Guru Teg Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of Hinduism.

Guru Teg Bahadur was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Speaking at an event organised to commemorate the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh guru at the RSS's provincial office, Kaushal said, ''Guru Teg Bahadur worked to awaken the Hindus against the policies of Aurangzeb.'' Knowing about his life will help the Hindus understand their responsibilities when faced with oppressive rulers who are against Sanatan Dharma, he said.

Prashant Bhatia of the Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day Organising Committee said a recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib was held and kirtans were sung on the occasion.

Students presented a cultural programme while a painting exhibition on Guru Teg Bahadur was also organised.

Programme co-ordinator Nirmal Singh said Guru Teg Bahadur, revered as ''Hind di Chadar (Shield of India)'', did not hesitate to sacrifice his life for the protection of religion and human ideals.

He showed the path to society by sacrificing his life, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

