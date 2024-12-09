Australia Unites Against Antisemitism: Task Force Launched Amid Terror Fears

In response to a potentially terror-driven arson attack at a Melbourne synagogue, Australia has launched an antisemitism task force. The Adass Israel synagogue was targeted, resulting in injuries and significant damage. Authorities are now ramping up efforts to combat threats to the Jewish community.

Dubbed Operation Abalight, the task force will leverage counter-terrorism specialists to address antisemitic threats and violence nationwide. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the rise in antisemitism as a major national concern at a recent news conference.

Following the synagogue attack, Australian police handed the investigation to a counter-terrorism unit. Enhanced patrols are underway in Jewish neighborhoods. The move has attracted criticism from Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu pointing to anti-Israel sentiment among government policies. Meanwhile, concerns grow amid rising antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)