Empowering Ownership: PM-UDAY's Impact on Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviews progress of PM-UDAY, granting ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Single-window camps have aided over 13,300 applicants, with initiatives continuing throughout December. Legal recognition through property regularisation faces successful on-spot approvals and involvement of sub-registrars for final registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:23 IST
In a recent initiative led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the PM-UDAY scheme has significantly progressed in granting property ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

The scheme, aiming at legal recognition of properties, saw substantial engagement with over 13,300 applicants utilizing single-window camps.

The Delhi Development Authority holds these camps on weekends for efficient processing. Initiatives include on-spot application approvals and integrating sub-registrars for swift property registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

