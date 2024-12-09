Empowering Ownership: PM-UDAY's Impact on Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

In a recent initiative led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the PM-UDAY scheme has significantly progressed in granting property ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

The scheme, aiming at legal recognition of properties, saw substantial engagement with over 13,300 applicants utilizing single-window camps.

The Delhi Development Authority holds these camps on weekends for efficient processing. Initiatives include on-spot application approvals and integrating sub-registrars for swift property registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)