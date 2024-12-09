Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Feasible Guidelines for Service Animals for Disabled

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to submit a report containing practical guidelines on the use of service animals for individuals with disabilities. This directive emerged amidst multiple petitions addressing attacks by stray animals, emphasizing the need for structured support for vulnerable groups.

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has called upon the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to draft a report detailing feasible guidelines for the deployment of service animals for persons with disabilities.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressed the matter while reviewing numerous petitions related to stray dogs and monkeys terrorizing citizens, particularly affecting disabled individuals.

The absence of a comprehensive framework for therapy or service animals for disabled persons was prominently highlighted. Consequently, the counsel for the Centre proposed developing guidelines, with the court mandating a detailed plan.

