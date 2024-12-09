Delhi High Court Mandates Feasible Guidelines for Service Animals for Disabled

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has called upon the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to draft a report detailing feasible guidelines for the deployment of service animals for persons with disabilities.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressed the matter while reviewing numerous petitions related to stray dogs and monkeys terrorizing citizens, particularly affecting disabled individuals.

The absence of a comprehensive framework for therapy or service animals for disabled persons was prominently highlighted. Consequently, the counsel for the Centre proposed developing guidelines, with the court mandating a detailed plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)