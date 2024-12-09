Supreme Court Upholds Hawaii Gun Control Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Christopher Wilson, who challenged the reinstatement of charges against him for carrying a pistol without a license while hiking in Hawaii. The original ruling by Hawaii's Supreme Court, which restricts firearm possession outside the home, remains effective.
Wilson's appeal followed a ruling by Hawaii's Supreme Court that reinstated charges dating back to 2017. The state's laws restrict carrying firearms and ammunition outside the home without a license.
This decision is notable amid ongoing debates about gun rights, with the U.S. Supreme Court opting to leave the Hawaii court's original judgment intact.
