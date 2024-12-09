Supreme Court Upholds Hawaii Gun Control Ruling

In a significant decision, the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review a challenge to Hawaii's gun control laws. The case involved Christopher Wilson, who sought to dismiss criminal charges of carrying a firearm without a license while hiking.

Wilson's appeal followed a ruling by Hawaii's Supreme Court that reinstated charges dating back to 2017. The state's laws restrict carrying firearms and ammunition outside the home without a license.

This decision is notable amid ongoing debates about gun rights, with the U.S. Supreme Court opting to leave the Hawaii court's original judgment intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)