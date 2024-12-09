Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Hawaii Gun Control Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Christopher Wilson, who challenged the reinstatement of charges against him for carrying a pistol without a license while hiking in Hawaii. The original ruling by Hawaii's Supreme Court, which restricts firearm possession outside the home, remains effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:19 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Hawaii Gun Control Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant decision, the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review a challenge to Hawaii's gun control laws. The case involved Christopher Wilson, who sought to dismiss criminal charges of carrying a firearm without a license while hiking.

Wilson's appeal followed a ruling by Hawaii's Supreme Court that reinstated charges dating back to 2017. The state's laws restrict carrying firearms and ammunition outside the home without a license.

This decision is notable amid ongoing debates about gun rights, with the U.S. Supreme Court opting to leave the Hawaii court's original judgment intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024