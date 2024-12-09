Hawaii Gun Rights Clash: Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a case involving a Hawaii man's effort to overturn charges for carrying a pistol while hiking. The decision allows the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling to stand, condemning the expansion of gun rights by the nation's highest court.

Christopher Wilson contended that his 2017 arrest for carrying a .22-caliber handgun violated his Second Amendment rights. His argument follows the landmark 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a New York case that recognized public handgun carry rights for self-defense.

The Hawaii Supreme Court pushed back against the expanded gun rights, emphasizing collective, militia interpretations within state law. They criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's historical basis for ruling, contending it distorts constitutional interpretation. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear the case leaves the state ruling intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)