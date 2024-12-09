Left Menu

Hawaii Gun Rights Clash: Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene in a Hawaii case challenging state gun laws. Christopher Wilson's appeal argued that his arrest for carrying a pistol violated his Second Amendment rights. The state court upheld charges, siding against the expanded interpretation of gun carry rights in public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:39 IST
Hawaii Gun Rights Clash: Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a case involving a Hawaii man's effort to overturn charges for carrying a pistol while hiking. The decision allows the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling to stand, condemning the expansion of gun rights by the nation's highest court.

Christopher Wilson contended that his 2017 arrest for carrying a .22-caliber handgun violated his Second Amendment rights. His argument follows the landmark 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a New York case that recognized public handgun carry rights for self-defense.

The Hawaii Supreme Court pushed back against the expanded gun rights, emphasizing collective, militia interpretations within state law. They criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's historical basis for ruling, contending it distorts constitutional interpretation. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear the case leaves the state ruling intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024