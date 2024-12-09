Acquittal in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Sparks Controversy

Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, was acquitted on charges of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on the New York City subway, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident on May 1, 2023, drew widespread public attention and controversy, with some viewing Neely, who was Black, as a victim of racial injustice, while others saw Penny as a hero for intervening in what he perceived as a dangerous situation.

The trial, which began in October, hinged on whether Penny used excessive force when he restrained Neely with a chokehold on an uptown train. Despite initial charges of manslaughter, the judge dismissed these after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Penny's defense argued that he was responding to a perceived threat.

