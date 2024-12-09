Left Menu

Acquittal in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Sparks Controversy

Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a New York City subway. The case drew public attention and controversy over issues of race and self-defense in urban settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST
Acquittal in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Sparks Controversy

Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, was acquitted on charges of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on the New York City subway, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident on May 1, 2023, drew widespread public attention and controversy, with some viewing Neely, who was Black, as a victim of racial injustice, while others saw Penny as a hero for intervening in what he perceived as a dangerous situation.

The trial, which began in October, hinged on whether Penny used excessive force when he restrained Neely with a chokehold on an uptown train. Despite initial charges of manslaughter, the judge dismissed these after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Penny's defense argued that he was responding to a perceived threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024