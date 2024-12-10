Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his pledge to end birthright citizenship, a hot-button issue aimed at curbing immigration and redefining American identity. This promise aligns with Trump's long-standing campaign positions, but implementing such a measure could encounter substantial legal barriers.

Birthright citizenship grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on US soil, a practice entrenched in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Trump's proposal has sparked heated debate, with critics arguing that it would dismantle a core element of American integration and diversity.

While Trump argues that the policy encourages illegal entry and so-called 'birth tourism,' legal experts highlight the constitutional protections that secure it. Any executive action taken to end birthright citizenship is expected to face rigorous judicial scrutiny, necessitating potential legislative action to enforce the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)