Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump plans to terminate birthright citizenship to curb immigration, but such a change could face significant legal challenges. Opponents argue it is a constitutional right under the 14th Amendment, ensuring citizenship for anyone born in the US, including those born to illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:01 IST
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his pledge to end birthright citizenship, a hot-button issue aimed at curbing immigration and redefining American identity. This promise aligns with Trump's long-standing campaign positions, but implementing such a measure could encounter substantial legal barriers.

Birthright citizenship grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on US soil, a practice entrenched in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Trump's proposal has sparked heated debate, with critics arguing that it would dismantle a core element of American integration and diversity.

While Trump argues that the policy encourages illegal entry and so-called 'birth tourism,' legal experts highlight the constitutional protections that secure it. Any executive action taken to end birthright citizenship is expected to face rigorous judicial scrutiny, necessitating potential legislative action to enforce the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024