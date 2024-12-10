Czech National Arrested for Banned GPS Device at Goa Airport
A 54-year-old Czech national, Martin Polesny, was arrested for carrying a banned GPS device while trying to board a flight from Goa to Doha. He was found with a Garmin Edge 540 in his baggage during security screening at Mopa Airport. Polesny was charged under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.
A Czech national was detained at Goa's Manohar International Airport after security personnel found a prohibited GPS device in his luggage.
The device, identified as a Garmin Edge 540, was discovered as Martin Polesny prepared to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.
Polesny was unable to present a license for the device and now faces charges under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933.
