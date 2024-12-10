Czech National Arrested for Banned GPS Device at Goa Airport

A Czech national was detained at Goa's Manohar International Airport after security personnel found a prohibited GPS device in his luggage.

The device, identified as a Garmin Edge 540, was discovered as Martin Polesny prepared to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.

Polesny was unable to present a license for the device and now faces charges under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933.

(With inputs from agencies.)