Capture Ends Manhunt: Suspected Killer of UnitedHealth Executive Arrested

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the slaying of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an intense five-day manhunt. He was identified at a McDonald's, where a customer and employee recognized him as the fugitive, leading to his arrest.

Mangione has been charged with murder and several gun-related offenses in New York, compounded by forgery charges in Pennsylvania where police discovered fraudulent identifications and a significant amount of cash. Authorities are probing whether Mangione acted alone or had further harmful intentions.

The murder of Thompson, a key figure in the health insurance industry, has ignited public outcry over rising healthcare costs and denied claims. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned any act of violence over policy disputes, as the investigation continues into Mangione's motivations and movements.

