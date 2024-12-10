Left Menu

India and EU Set Stage for Historic Strategic Dialogue

India and the European Union have agreed to initiate a ministerial strategic foreign policy dialogue to address pressing global challenges, including geopolitical tensions and Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. The dialogue aims to strengthen cooperation in security, trade, digital infrastructure, and green transition ahead of their summit-level talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:26 IST
India and EU Set Stage for Historic Strategic Dialogue
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union have agreed to launch a precedent-setting ministerial strategic foreign policy dialogue. The dialogue, announced during a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, will address critical issues like geopolitical dynamics and Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

In anticipation of the India-EU summit in New Delhi, the strategic dialogue aims to forge deeper cooperation in security, digital infrastructure, and trade. The initiative is seen as a significant step, following the creation of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council last year.

Both parties are looking to enhance collaboration, ensuring a free and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. The upcoming dialogue platform is expected to help craft joint strategies in facing shared geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024