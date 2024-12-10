India and EU Set Stage for Historic Strategic Dialogue
India and the European Union have agreed to launch a precedent-setting ministerial strategic foreign policy dialogue. The dialogue, announced during a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, will address critical issues like geopolitical dynamics and Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.
In anticipation of the India-EU summit in New Delhi, the strategic dialogue aims to forge deeper cooperation in security, digital infrastructure, and trade. The initiative is seen as a significant step, following the creation of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council last year.
Both parties are looking to enhance collaboration, ensuring a free and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. The upcoming dialogue platform is expected to help craft joint strategies in facing shared geopolitical challenges.
