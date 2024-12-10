Supreme Court Scrutinizes High Court Judge's Remarks Stirring Controversy
Supreme Court demands details from Allahabad High Court on remarks by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP event, criticized for breaching judicial ethics. Opposition, led by Kapil Sibal, threatens impeachment over alleged 'hate speech'. The Supreme Court considers formal proceedings while VHP defends the judge.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court intervened on Tuesday, seeking information from the Allahabad High Court regarding controversial statements made by its judge, Shekhar Kumar Yadav, at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. These remarks have been widely criticized for allegedly breaching judicial ethics, prompting a threat of impeachment from Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal over what he termed as 'hate speech'.
As the controversy escalated, VHP chief Alok Kumar dismissed the opposition's criticism of Justice Yadav's speech. He asserted that such 'awareness meets' would persist, despite calls for Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to take action against the judge.
The Supreme Court, noting media reports, stated that it is considering the contentious speech and has requested specifics from the High Court. Justice Yadav's comments on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) sparked discussions on social harmony and secularism, yet drew backlash from various quarters accusing them of fueling division.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EFF's Legal Bid to Revive 'Farmgate' Impeachment Against Ramaphosa
Marcos Dismisses Impeachment Talk Against Vice President
Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines
Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.