Supreme Court Scrutinizes High Court Judge's Remarks Stirring Controversy

The Supreme Court intervened on Tuesday, seeking information from the Allahabad High Court regarding controversial statements made by its judge, Shekhar Kumar Yadav, at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. These remarks have been widely criticized for allegedly breaching judicial ethics, prompting a threat of impeachment from Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal over what he termed as 'hate speech'.

As the controversy escalated, VHP chief Alok Kumar dismissed the opposition's criticism of Justice Yadav's speech. He asserted that such 'awareness meets' would persist, despite calls for Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to take action against the judge.

The Supreme Court, noting media reports, stated that it is considering the contentious speech and has requested specifics from the High Court. Justice Yadav's comments on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) sparked discussions on social harmony and secularism, yet drew backlash from various quarters accusing them of fueling division.

(With inputs from agencies.)