European Nations Halt Syrian Asylum Amidst Political Shift
Following the capture of Syria's capital by rebels and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia, various European nations have suspended asylum applications from Syrian nationals. Countries like Austria, Britain, and Germany have halted processing until further notice, while others assess the developing situation in Syria.
Austria's interim government announced the cessation of applications, citing the development of a 'repatriation and deportation' plan. Britain has similarly paused decisions on the matter, stating a need for an assessment of the recent changes.
Germany, France, and several other nations have also followed suit, placing applications on hold until they can evaluate the situation more comprehensively. This move reflects a broader uncertainty regarding the future political landscape in Syria.
