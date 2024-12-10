European Nations Halt Syrian Asylum Amidst Political Shift

Many European countries have paused the processing of asylum applications from Syrians after the seizure of Syria's capital by rebels and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia.

Austria's interim government announced the cessation of applications, citing the development of a 'repatriation and deportation' plan. Britain has similarly paused decisions on the matter, stating a need for an assessment of the recent changes.

Germany, France, and several other nations have also followed suit, placing applications on hold until they can evaluate the situation more comprehensively. This move reflects a broader uncertainty regarding the future political landscape in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)