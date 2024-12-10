Justice for the Vulnerable: Streamlining Compassionate Release for Elderly Prisoners

Justice Surya Kant, a Supreme Court judge, addressed concerns about the inadequate medical protection for elderly and terminally ill prisoners on Tuesday, emphasizing that the right to dignity remains largely theoretical for these individuals.

During a Human Rights Day event organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice Kant stressed the need for compassionate measures to assist these vulnerable prisoners. NALSA simultaneously launched its 'Special Campaign for Old Prisoners and Terminally-ill Patients' to tackle the issue.

Highlighting the discrepancy between statutory rights and their practical application, Justice Kant called for a robust mechanism to ensure compassionate release, allowing sick prisoners to receive necessary care. Applauding NALSA's efforts, he urged a collaborative approach to uphold the dignity and rights of all citizens.

