Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Violations

Canada has taken a firm stance against alleged human rights abuses by imposing sanctions on eight Chinese officials. These actions are in response to reported violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against Falun Gong adherents, as stated by Canadian authorities on Tuesday.

The Canadian foreign ministry has highlighted its concerns regarding accounts of over one million people being detained arbitrarily in the Xinjiang region since 2017. Many detainees reportedly faced harsh conditions, including psychological, physical, and sexual violence.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tension between Canada and China over human rights issues, as international pressure mounts on Beijing to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)