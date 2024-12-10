Left Menu

Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Violations

Canada has imposed sanctions on eight Chinese officials due to alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against Falun Gong followers. The Canadian foreign ministry expressed concern over reports of over a million arbitrary detentions in Xinjiang since 2017, including instances of violence and abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:41 IST
Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has taken a firm stance against alleged human rights abuses by imposing sanctions on eight Chinese officials. These actions are in response to reported violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against Falun Gong adherents, as stated by Canadian authorities on Tuesday.

The Canadian foreign ministry has highlighted its concerns regarding accounts of over one million people being detained arbitrarily in the Xinjiang region since 2017. Many detainees reportedly faced harsh conditions, including psychological, physical, and sexual violence.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tension between Canada and China over human rights issues, as international pressure mounts on Beijing to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024