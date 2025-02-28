China Rebukes U.S. Allegations on Xinjiang Treatment
China's foreign ministry has urged U.S. politicians to cease spreading falsehoods about Xinjiang. The statement came in response to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments accusing China of genocide against Uyghurs. China's government described these allegations as 'lies of the century' during a regular press briefing.
In a firm response to U.S. allegations, China's foreign ministry on Friday warned American politicians against propagating what it termed 'fabricated lies' pertaining to Beijing's activities in Xinjiang.
This declaration was issued following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's controversial statement accusing China of committing 'genocide and crimes against humanity' against the Uyghur population.
Denouncing these accusations, a spokesperson for the ministry dismissed the allegations of genocide and forced labor as 'lies of the century' during a routine media briefing.
