High-Profile Battle Over Bhandari's Extradition Unfolds in London

Sanjay Bhandari, a consultant within the defence sector, is contesting an extradition order in a high-stakes legal battle unfolding at London's High Court. Bhandari faces serious charges in India, including tax evasion and money laundering. His legal team initiated the appeal against the extradition mandate issued by then UK Secretary of State Suella Braverman.

Key arguments presented focus on jurisdictional criminality, the establishment of a prima facie case, and potential threats of violence in Indian prisons, should extradition proceed. Represented by barristers, the Crown Prosecution Service is countering these claims on behalf of Indian authorities, emphasizing the integrity of India's judicial requests.

Simultaneously, concerns have been raised regarding Bhandari's potential experience of violence or extortion if detained in India's Tihar Jail. The case, attracting significant attention due to its international ramifications, involves two key allegations: money laundering under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act and tax evasion under the Black Money Act. Judgement is anticipated in the new year, adding pressure to a complex judicial review with high stakes for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)