Taganrog Missile Attack: Heating System Disrupted, Cars Ablaze

An overnight missile attack in the Russian port of Taganrog damaged industrial facilities and ignited 14 cars. No injuries were reported. The incident follows Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles against Russia and subsequent Russian retaliation. Local authorities have cordoned off the area, and several apartment buildings lack heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:41 IST
Taganrog Missile Attack: Heating System Disrupted, Cars Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight missile attack has disrupted the southwestern Russian port city of Taganrog, causing damage to an industrial facility and igniting 14 parked cars, according to officials.

Acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, reported the incident on Telegram, stating preliminary investigations revealed no injuries. Access to the area has been blocked, affecting heat supply to 27 apartment buildings due to a damaged boiler building.

The attack comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, involving the recent use of U.S. missiles by Kyiv. Russia's defense ministry also stated it foiled further drone attacks by Ukraine overnight in the Bryansk region. Details of the incidents remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

