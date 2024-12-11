Massive Blaze Erupts after Ukrainian Strike on Russian Oil Depot
Ukraine's military reported a significant strike on an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, resulting in a massive fire. This military action adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations, as shared via the Telegram messaging app.
A powerful strike by Ukraine's military hit an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a massive fire, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.
According to a statement released on the Telegram messaging app, the overnight attack caused a significant blaze at the depot.
The event is set to escalate the already tense situation between the neighboring countries.
