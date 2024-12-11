Unsettling Discoveries in Manipur: Grenade at Bank and Arms Cache Found

On Wednesday, a grenade was discovered in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, causing alarm among local residents. The explosive was spotted on the bank's stairs at Singjamei, leading to police involvement. Authorities promptly called in a bomb squad, which successfully defused the device.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case. As the inquiry continues, the reasons behind the grenade's placement remain unknown.

In a related incident, security forces conducting search operations in Tingkai Khullen, Kangpokpi district, uncovered various arms, including a carbine machine gun, sniper rifle, handgun, hand grenade, tube launchers, and ammunition. The police are pursuing leads in both cases as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)