Unsettling Discoveries in Manipur: Grenade at Bank and Arms Cache Found

In Imphal West district, a grenade was discovered outside a private bank, prompting police intervention and bomb squad action. Concurrently, security forces in Kangpokpi district found an arms cache, including firearms and ammunition. Police are investigating both incidents and have registered cases accordingly.

On Wednesday, a grenade was discovered in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, causing alarm among local residents. The explosive was spotted on the bank's stairs at Singjamei, leading to police involvement. Authorities promptly called in a bomb squad, which successfully defused the device.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case. As the inquiry continues, the reasons behind the grenade's placement remain unknown.

In a related incident, security forces conducting search operations in Tingkai Khullen, Kangpokpi district, uncovered various arms, including a carbine machine gun, sniper rifle, handgun, hand grenade, tube launchers, and ammunition. The police are pursuing leads in both cases as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

