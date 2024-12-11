Syrian Rebel Leader Vows Justice Against Torturers
Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani declared that individuals responsible for torture and murder in Syrian prisons will face justice, refusing any amnesty. He urged global cooperation in extraditing those who have fled, emphasizing a commitment to accountability.
Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, widely recognized as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, made a firm declaration on Wednesday regarding accountability for crimes committed in Syrian prisons. He announced that perpetrators involved in the torture and killing of detainees would not receive any form of pardon.
Golani issued a strong call for justice, stating that efforts would persist in Syria to bring these individuals to answer for their actions. He further appealed to international partners, urging them to surrender those who have escaped so that justice can be served.
His comments, made through a statement on the Syrian state TV's Telegram channel, underscore the ongoing pursuit of justice in the war-torn nation and the importance of international cooperation in aiding these efforts.
