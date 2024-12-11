Left Menu

Syrian Refugees Face Uncertain Future Amid Assad's Overthrow

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall has sparked uncertainty among refugees in Europe who fear being forced back to their war-torn homeland. Syrian expatriates are grappling with the potential changes to asylum policies, as they have built new lives and futures in their host countries.

Najem al-Moussa, living in Athens, initially rejoiced at the news of Syrian President Assad's overthrow, telecast from his modest apartment's television. Yet, this news also brought a fear: the possibility of being forced to return to a war-ravaged homeland.

The capture of Damascus by rebels and Assad's subsequent exile kindled hopes of ending the civil war, but stirred anxiety among Syrian refugees in Europe about revised asylum policies. Al-Moussa, a lawyer turned cook in Greece, worries about the fate of his family if they are compelled to leave.

Al-Moussa, along with other Syrians in Europe, fears abandoning the lives they rebuilt from the ground up. Syrians anticipate a lengthy wait as European nations pause asylum applications to reassess Syria's safety post-Assad, leaving many in a state of unresolved limbo.

