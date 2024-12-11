Tensions Erupt: Deadly Clashes Between Congo's Teke and Yaka Communities

In a tragic resurgence of violence, over 40 individuals have lost their lives in a conflict between the Teke and Yaka communities in the western Democratic Republic of Congo, according to both the Congolese army and local officials.

The bloodshed marks a significant setback in peace efforts designed to defuse tensions over a long-standing land tax dispute that escalated into conflict, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing thousands since last year. This latest violence erupted when the army, on Friday, faced an ambush by the Yaka militia, Mobondo, in Kwango province, resulting in the deaths of 21 militiamen and two soldiers, an army spokesperson indicated.

The ensuing communal violence included horrific incidents such as the burning of 12 civilians to death, mostly women and children, as reported by army spokesperson Antony Mualushayi. Despite the April peace deal, fighting lingers due to opposition from traditional leaders and the agitation by community representatives in Kinshasa.

(With inputs from agencies.)