Tensions Erupt: Deadly Clashes Between Congo's Teke and Yaka Communities
Over 40 fatalities have occurred due to a violent conflict between the Teke and Yaka communities in western Democratic Republic of Congo. The resurgence in violence follows an April peace agreement failing to resolve a land tax dispute. Local authorities and the army report ongoing tensions and attacks.
In a tragic resurgence of violence, over 40 individuals have lost their lives in a conflict between the Teke and Yaka communities in the western Democratic Republic of Congo, according to both the Congolese army and local officials.
The bloodshed marks a significant setback in peace efforts designed to defuse tensions over a long-standing land tax dispute that escalated into conflict, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing thousands since last year. This latest violence erupted when the army, on Friday, faced an ambush by the Yaka militia, Mobondo, in Kwango province, resulting in the deaths of 21 militiamen and two soldiers, an army spokesperson indicated.
The ensuing communal violence included horrific incidents such as the burning of 12 civilians to death, mostly women and children, as reported by army spokesperson Antony Mualushayi. Despite the April peace deal, fighting lingers due to opposition from traditional leaders and the agitation by community representatives in Kinshasa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- violence
- community
- conflict
- Teke
- Yaka
- peace agreement
- land tax dispute
- army
- militia