Empowering Villages: President Murmu Recognizes Panchayati Leaders

In a significant address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the critical role of rural development in India's progress, stressing that 64% of the population resides in these areas. Speaking at the National Panchayat Awards, she emphasized the necessity for self-reliant villages to drive the nation's development.

The awards, bestowed upon 45 Panchayats, among them 17 led by women, honored their efforts in fostering inclusive and sustainable growth. President Murmu urged Panchayats to generate their revenue for greater self-confidence and national strength, thereby bolstering local governance's foundations.

Murmu lauded the increasing political empowerment of women via Panchayati Raj institutions and advocated for fearless, efficient duties by elected representatives. She called for fair, timely elections to ensure accountability and transparency, essential for resolving village disputes locally, enhancing grassroots democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)