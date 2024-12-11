Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Gopal Das Sentenced to Death for Wife's Murder

Gopal Das has been sentenced to death by a Jalpaiguri district court for the murder of his wife, Lata. The crime, committed in 2019, involved smothering her with a pillow and hiding her body in a neighbor's septic tank. The case saw 18 witnesses testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:32 IST
  • India

A man in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has been sentenced to death for the murder of his wife, which occurred five years ago. The accused, Gopal Das, was convicted by the additional third court judge of the district for this heinous crime.

The incident took place in the Bhaktinagar area, where Das killed his wife, Lata, at her parents' home before hiding her body in a neighbor's septic tank. Police investigations led to his arrest shortly after the crime.

Rakesh Singh, DCP (East) of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, confirmed that Das had smothered his wife on April 19, 2019. The court's decision came after examining 18 witnesses, marking a significant closure to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

